Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.25). Approximately 151,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 424,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.65 million and a P/E ratio of 17.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

