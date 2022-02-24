Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,577,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,457,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 3,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

