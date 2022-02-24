Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of TSE BRE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.54. 7,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,272. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.87 million and a PE ratio of -27.34.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.