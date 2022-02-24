Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE BRE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.54. 7,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,272. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.87 million and a PE ratio of -27.34.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.