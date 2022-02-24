BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.49

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 7036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

