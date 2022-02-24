BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 28,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 517,979 shares.The stock last traded at $9.01 and had previously closed at $8.99.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

BRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

