Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,084 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 778,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SCLE opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.