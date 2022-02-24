Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 62,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,622. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.