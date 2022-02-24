Brokerages Anticipate Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Chinook Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chinook Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $599.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.02. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761 over the last ninety days. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,625 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 688,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

