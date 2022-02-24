Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on EPRT. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

