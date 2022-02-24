Brokerages Anticipate Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itaú Unibanco.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 64,562,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,378,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,000,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 22,530,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,385,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 475,216 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

