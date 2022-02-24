Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 208,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,072. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $763.58 million, a PE ratio of 306.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,016. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

