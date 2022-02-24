Brokerages Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts predict that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. ABB reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ABB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,836,000 after buying an additional 324,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ABB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $32.43. 365,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,461. ABB has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

