Brokerages Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. City Office REIT also reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

CIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $749.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,101,000 after buying an additional 105,905 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after buying an additional 112,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after buying an additional 1,875,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

