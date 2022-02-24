Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $466.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

