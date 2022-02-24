Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $23.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $25.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1,719.60% and a net margin of 71.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,181,000 after buying an additional 815,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 499,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $4,578,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.41. 21,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

