Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $78,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

