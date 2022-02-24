Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Price Target at $22.23

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

AIXXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Aixtron stock remained flat at $$18.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

