Brokerages Set Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target at $40.75

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,876. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.