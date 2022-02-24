Brokerages Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT at $73.80

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $9.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 1,216,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.