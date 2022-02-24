Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $56.61

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 4.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bumble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 135,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

