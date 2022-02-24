Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Price Target at €7.45

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.60 ($8.64).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

ETR:CBK traded down €0.32 ($0.36) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €8.60 ($9.77). The company had a trading volume of 8,782,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.65 and a 200 day moving average of €6.56. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

