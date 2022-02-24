Brokerages Set European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT at $31.43

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $41,356,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,176,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,287,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.15. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

