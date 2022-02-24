Brokerages Set InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Target Price at $10.03

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of INPOY opened at $3.01 on Monday. InPost has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

