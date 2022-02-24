Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of IRDM opened at $36.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after buying an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,695,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,328,000 after acquiring an additional 107,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,037,000 after acquiring an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,168,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

