Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $34.67

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.67. 5,463,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,525. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.