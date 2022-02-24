Brokerages Set Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Target Price at $8.50

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMIZF shares. UBS Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.55) to €8.50 ($9.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $$8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

