Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT at $26.00

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 128,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,163,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after buying an additional 898,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 2,113,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.