Brokerages Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Price Target at €125.00

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €125.00 ($142.05).

SAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

SAF stock opened at €112.34 ($127.66) on Monday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a one year high of €92.36 ($104.95). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.70.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

