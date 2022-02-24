Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT at C$23.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SMU.UN stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$21.75. 561,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.28. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

