Brokers Issue Forecasts for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.71.

UNS stock opened at C$26.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.12. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$8.69 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

