Brokers Set Expectations for ShotSpotter, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.36 million, a P/E ratio of -218.64, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

