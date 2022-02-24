Brookstone Capital Management Buys 86,249 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.43. 1,779,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,315,418. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

