Brookstone Capital Management Has $27.80 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $21.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

