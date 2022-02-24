Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 12,636 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 674,084 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 651,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,312 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.85.

