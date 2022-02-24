Brookstone Capital Management Sells 101,403 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,403 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 199,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

