Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.80 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CABO traded up $25.16 on Thursday, hitting $1,421.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,879. Cable One has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,591.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,772.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,157.83.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cable One by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

