Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cabot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBT. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

