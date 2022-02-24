Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,323,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.64. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

