Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.42. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 22,204 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFW. Raymond James cut Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.