California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRC stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.15. 1,923,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,999. California Resources has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

