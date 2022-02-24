California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

