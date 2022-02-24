California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.64 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $139.35 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 141.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

