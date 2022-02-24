California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,967 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,817 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

