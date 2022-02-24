Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Loop Capital started coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

CALX traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,464. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Calix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Calix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

