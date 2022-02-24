Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.