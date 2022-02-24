Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 223,904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.