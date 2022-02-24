Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 42,076 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

