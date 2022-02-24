Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 110,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.