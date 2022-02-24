Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,829 shares of company stock worth $770,423. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group stock opened at $96.05 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.58.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.