Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $1,448,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $2,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a PE ratio of 432.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 978.64%.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.